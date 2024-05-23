Sports

Two key players to miss few Pak vs Eng T20Is

By Staff Report

The first T20I between the two teams was washed out due to rain on in Leeds on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, England Buttler had confirmed that Livingstone and Wood were not available for the first game.

“Liam Livingstone’s not fit for tomorrow. He’s getting his knee right. Mark Wood’s not fit either,” Buttler said.

Mark Wood, who last played in England’s final Test against India in Dharamshala two months ago, is dealing with a niggle in his left knee. He was observed running during training on Tuesday, suggesting progress in his recovery. Meanwhile, Livingstone sustained a right knee injury during the Indian Premier League last month. England’s management is carefully monitoring his condition throughout the series to ensure he is fully fit for the World Cup.

Additionally, Buttler mentioned he will attend the imminent birth of his third child, emphasizing that family takes precedence.

“My family comes first. I’ll be there. I don’t think they [babies] quite tell you sometimes when they’re going to come, but I’ve got a plan in place,” he said.

Should this occur during the World Cup, Buttler plans to leave the team to be with his family, potentially missing some games, particularly if travel from the Caribbean is required.

In Buttler’s absence, his deputy Moeen Ali will assume the captaincy. Buttler also confirmed he will be keeping wicket, and if he is unavailable, it is likely that Phil Salt will take over wicketkeeping duties, with Jonny Bairstow as another option.

Attention now shifts to the second T20I, slated to take place in Birmingham on May 25th at 6:30 PM (PST).

