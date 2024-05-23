Supreme Court should take notice of Dubai property leaks: Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has said that the Supreme Court should take notice of the Dubai property leaks. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman stated that the Election Commission should also take notice of this issue, questioning why those involved in the Dubai leaks did not disclose their assets.

He said that we are in dire need of every penny right now, yet people have taken 3.5 trillion rupees to Dubai. The money trail for the Dubai leaks should be revealed. A certain class is taking Pakistan’s wealth abroad.

The Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan further stated that the budget preparation is ongoing, and the rulers consider it necessary to put all the burden on the public. Pakistan has received 23 bailout packages from the IMF so far, and these IMF packages have devastated Pakistan.

He mentioned that the IMF is an institution under the influence of the USA, and imperialist powers impose their orders. Now, IMF representatives are directly contacting our institutions. The IMF has instructed NEPRA to increase electricity tariffs, and the agreements with IPPs are disastrous for the entire nation.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also said that people, out of despair over the situation, have started buying solar panels, and now it is being said that net metering will also be abolished, putting people’s investments at risk.