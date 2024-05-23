Court hints at giving verdict on Imran, Bushra’s iddat appeals today

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad district and sessions court hinted on Thursday at announcing the verdict on appeals challenging the sentences of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi today.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the appeals against the seven-year sentence of the former PM and the former first lady.

PTI counsel Usman Riaz Gul and the assistant counsel to Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi appeared before the court.

The assistant counsel informed the court that Abbasi had to present arguments and added that the record was not available.

The judge then asked the PTI lawyer to finalise arguments and also directed Maneka’s assistant counsel to inform Abbasi that he has to present his arguments via video link by 1 pm.

Earlier, on April 30, a district and session court in Islamabad rejected Maneka’s plea seeking transfer of the iddat case, to another court.

Maneka’s plea cited a lack of trust in the presiding judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, for seeking the transfer.

“The court has a favourable attitude towards PTI, so I request that my case be transferred to another court,” said Maneka as the proceedings commenced.

However, Judge Arjumand disagreed with Maneka and said he has never lost trust as a judge during his career.

The lawyers representing Imran and Bushra had already expressed dissatisfaction earlier with what they claim are the “delaying tactics” of Khawar Maneka’s lead counsel, as well as a court decision to postpone the iddat case.