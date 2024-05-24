‘PP-32 by-polls rigging case’: Evidence of deceased persons’ votes submitted to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Startling revelations were made about alleged rigging in PP-32 Gujrat by-election and evidence of votes cast by deceased individuals or those abroad were submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During hearing of Pervaiz Elahi’s application concerning alleged rigging in PP-32 Gujrat by-election, it was informed that at 18 polling stations, fewer than 10 percent of women cast their votes, but voter turnout exceeded 91 percent in the constituency. Alarmingly, 832 votes were purportedly cast by individuals who are either deceased or currently abroad.

On the occasion, member ECP Ikramullah Khan questioned the validity of claims regarding overseas voters.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi, in his application, contended that widespread rigging occurred across the constituency during recent by-election.

In light of these allegations, the Election Commission has issued a notice to Musa Elahi, the victorious candidate for PP 32 Gujarat, and has requested a detailed report from the returning officer within three days. The case hearing has been adjourned until May 29.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel stated that death certificates of the deceased voters were included with the petition. The counsel also claimed that votes were cast in closed rooms under police supervision.

The submission of evidence calls into question integrity of the electoral process and transparency in the by-poll to PP 32 constituency and it is expected the ECP would carry out a thorough investigation to unveil facts about the alleged vote fraud.