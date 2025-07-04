KP on high alert as PDMA warns of increased risk of GLOFs as monsoon rains intensify

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has raised a warning regarding the heightened risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the province’s glacial regions due to the ongoing heavy rains and flash floods.

A recent advisory issued by the PDMA indicates that the increase in temperature and subsequent melting of glaciers, compounded by flash floods, has significantly elevated the likelihood of GLOFs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan, with over 7.1 million people in the region now vulnerable to such disasters.

GLOFs refer to the sudden release of water and debris from a glacial lake, which often results in significant destruction, loss of life, and displacement in mountainous areas. The PDMA’s warning highlights the risk to communities living downstream of glaciers and their proximity to rivers and streams that could flood unexpectedly due to these glacial lake outbursts.

“Residents of Chitral, Dir, Swat, and Kohistan have been advised to stay vigilant as the possibility of glacial outbursts rises,” the PDMA stated. The advisory also called on district administrations to closely monitor these areas, ensure preparedness for evacuation, and conduct timely warning drills.

As part of the precautionary measures, the PDMA has urged the public to refrain from moving near rivers, canals, or any fast-flowing bodies of water, and to avoid traveling in areas prone to flash floods. Tourists visiting the area have been strongly advised to follow the local authorities’ instructions and take necessary precautions to safeguard their lives.

To facilitate rescue efforts, the PDMA has established evacuation sites in vulnerable regions. Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), and the Communication and Works Department (CWD), have been instructed to stay alert and prepared for rapid intervention if required.

The PDMA also emphasized the importance of clearing drainage systems in urban areas, particularly in regions expected to be affected by urban flooding. The agency has instructed district administrations to take immediate emergency measures should any untoward incidents occur.

In line with the agency’s directive, the PDMA’s Emergency Operation Centre remains fully operational. The public has been urged to contact the centre by calling 1700 for more information or in case of an emergency.

The warning comes amidst a week of heavy rainfall and flash floods across the country, which have claimed the lives of 64 people and left 117 others injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The highest toll from the rains has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 23 people, including 10 children, were killed, with 14 of the victims swept away by a flash flood in Swat Valley.

PDMA officials have issued further alerts for the upcoming week, as the meteorological department forecasts an increase in rain intensity from July 5 to July 11.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are expected to penetrate most parts of the region, raising the risk of further rainfall and flash floods. In particular, low-lying areas of Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan have been identified as highly susceptible to urban flooding.

The PDMA has also identified a risk of riverine flooding in Chitral, Swat, Panjkora, and Kabul rivers. The authorities have been instructed to monitor rivers, streams, and rainfed nullahs and ensure that drainage systems are free of blockages to facilitate the smooth flow of water, minimizing the risk of flooding.

As the monsoon season continues, the PDMA has called on all concerned departments to remain alert and prepared for any potential disaster. The agency has reinforced the importance of public cooperation in preventing loss of life and damage to property during such critical weather events.