PTI urges SC to allow Khan to appear in person in NAB Amend Case

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday demanded that PTI Founder Imran Khan should be allowed to appear in person in the Supreme Court (SC) in the NAB amendment case.

A PTI spokesperson, in a statement, said that Imran Khan, as the former Prime Minister and leader of the largest and most popular political party in the country, has the fundamental constitutional right to appear in person in the apex court.

He said that Imran Khan wanted to fight this case himself despite facing baseless, frivolous, bogus and politically motivated cases because it is a matter of national interest.

PTI Spokesperson termed the SC’s decision of not allowing Imran Khan to speak during the previous hearing and imposing a ban on live broadcasting of the proceedings as disappointing because he was not only a leader of the biggest political party but a national hero, who was the most effective voice against corruption and the corrupt leaders of the country.

He recalled that he was the only leader, who was declared “Sadiq and Amin” because all his asset was declared and in Pakistan, while the others crooked, seized powers through polls fraud, were involved in Panama leaks, Pandora box leaks and Dubai leaks.

PTI Spokesperson demanded that the SC should allow Imran Khan to appear in person during the next hearing and the proceeding should be livestream.