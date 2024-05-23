Mango production plunge

The continuing decline in mango production in Pakistan has reached a critical point. For the third consecutive year, our mango yields are suffering, with Punjab anticipating a drop to 35-40% and Sindh to less than 20%. This significant reduction, expected to cut total production by 600,000 tonnes, poses a severe threat to our agricultural economy and export markets.

Climate change is wreaking havoc on our mango orchards. Unpredictable weather patterns, including long winters, heavy rains, hailstorms, and severe heatwaves, have significantly impacted the growth and quality of mangoes. As a result, export-quality mangoes are becoming scarce, which is a major setback for a country that exports to key markets such as China, America, Turkey, and Japan. The economic implications are substantial. Last year, mango exports fell short of the 125,000-tonne target, reaching only 100,000 tonnes. This year, the projected revenue from mango exports is $90 million.

Moreover, the value-added sector, which includes mango processing, packaging, and warehousing, is grappling with soaring costs of electricity, gas, transportation, and water management. This makes it increasingly difficult to compete in the international market.

It is imperative that both federal and provincial governments take immediate and effective action to mitigate the effects of climate change on our agriculture. Increased investment in agricultural research is crucial to develop new mango varieties resilient to climatic changes. Furthermore, comprehensive support for farmers in terms of modern agricultural practices and disease management is essential to sustain and boost mango production. Without serious and urgent efforts to address these issues, we risk not only the decline of our prized mango industry but also the significant economic contribution it makes.

SANNAN AKRAM

LAHORE