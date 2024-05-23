President Xi chairs symposium, urging further reform centering on Chinese modernization

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed further deepening reform across the board with efforts centering on advancing Chinese modernization.

President Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing a symposium in Jinan, Shandong Province, attended by representatives from businesses and academia.

Nine representatives spoke at the symposium to put forward opinions and suggestions on deepening reform across the board, covering such issues as developing venture capital investment, upgrading traditional industries, improving the corporate governance of private enterprises and optimizing the business environment for foreign enterprises.

Reform is the driving force for development, Xi said. He noted that to deepen reform further on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China’s governance system and capacity.

China should take resolute steps to remove the ideological and institutional barriers hindering the advancement of Chinese modernization and double down on its efforts to resolve deep-seated institutional challenges and structural issues, Xi said.

Xi urges hard work to improve people’s well-being

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that only through hard work can the people’s well-being be improved during an inspection tour in the city of Rizhao in east China’s Shandong Province on Wednesday afternoon.

During a visit to a coastal greenway, Xi inspected the restored ecosystem of the coastline and had a cordial conversation with local residents and tourists who were relaxing and exercising by the seaside.

Happy lives come from hard work, Xi said. “We must make solid efforts and work hard to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make people’s lives better and better,” he added.