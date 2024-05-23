Pakistan T20 World Cup squad to be announced tomorrow

The Pakistan squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup is expected to be announced tomorrow (May 24).

According to details, the selection committee was holding consultations with the white-ball captain and coach.

All the teams will have to finalise the World Cup squad by May 25.

The mega event is slated to happen jointly in the United States and West Indies starting next month.

Separately, the first T20I match between Pakistan and England had been called off due to bad weather and continued rains.

Unfortunately, the Yorkshire weather appeared to have other plans.

Gary Kirsten joined the national men’s side in Leeds on May 19 to commence his two-year tenure as the white-ball head coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The series will be followed by the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and Caribbean, with Pakistan taking on the hosts in its opener in Dallas on June 6.