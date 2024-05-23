2.2 tons of hashish recovered by Pakistani coast guard

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) had conducted operations along the coastal areas to prevent drug trafficking and smuggling.

According to details, 2052 kilograms of hashish, a large quantity of betel nuts, cigarette tobacco, smuggled fabric, dairy products, bakery items, various grocery products, cosmetics, electronic items including dispensers, used laptops, refrigerators, and tiles were recovered.

Moreover, tyres, spare parts, speed boats, various types of vehicles, Iranian petrol and diesel, and even five camels were also recovered.

Meanwhile, legal action was also being taken against the 25 illegal immigrants.