NATIONAL

2.2 tons of hashish recovered by Pakistani coast guard

By Web Desk

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) had conducted operations along the coastal areas to prevent drug trafficking and smuggling.

According to details, 2052 kilograms of hashish, a large quantity of betel nuts, cigarette tobacco, smuggled fabric, dairy products, bakery items, various grocery products, cosmetics, electronic items including dispensers, used laptops, refrigerators, and tiles were recovered.

Moreover, tyres, spare parts, speed boats, various types of vehicles, Iranian petrol and diesel, and even five camels were also recovered.

Meanwhile, legal action was also being taken against the 25 illegal immigrants.

Previous article
Schengen visas fees to increase significantly from next month
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Yasmin Rashid’s health deteriorates, shifted to oxygen support

LAHORE: PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid's health has deteriorated despite being transferred to Services Hospital in Lahore for medical care. Severe dehydration has been reported...

Heat wave intensifies as temperatures may reach 50°C

World’s first head transplant system to be developed soon

Government considering shutting down social media platforms that don’t have offices in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.