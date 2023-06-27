NATIONAL

Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand in riots case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 15-day judicial remand in a case related to May 9 riots.

The PTI leader appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the former provincial health minister.

The court dismissed police’s request and handed over Rashid to police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day PTI chairman was arrested from premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore rejected the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in the case related to arson and speeches against state institutions.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Admn Judge Abher Gul Khan – heard a post-arrest bail plea of Yasmin Rashid.

The court observed that the lawyers of Yasmin are not appearing before the court for arguments in the case.

Later, ATC rejected the bail plea of Yasmin.

