NATIONAL

‘International Day of Parliamentarism’ to be marked on June 30

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Day of Parliamentarism will be marked on 30 June across the globe including Pakistan,the International Day of Parliamentarism is a time to review the progress that parliaments have made in achieving some key goals to be more representative and move with the times, including carrying out self-assessments, working to include more women and young MPs, and adapting to new technologies.

Instituting an international day for parliaments is particularly important at this critical time for parliamentary democracy, when people are losing trust in political institutions and democracy itself is facing challenges from populist and nationalist movements.

If democracy is to thrive, then parliaments, as the cornerstone of functioning democracies, need to be strong, transparent, accountable and representative.

Previous article
Pakistan to face India on Oct 15 as ICC unveils ODI World Cup schedule
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Milk prices raised by Rs20 per litre but who cares?

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has announced to unilaterally increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre. As per details, the milk is...

Five additional judges of Balochistan High Court take oath

CJP orders recovery of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

Ali Mohammad Khan re-arrested for record 6th time

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.