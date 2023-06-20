KP caretaker govt unveils Rs462b budget for four months of FY 2023-24

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Tuesday presented an Rs462billion spending plan for four months – 1st July to 31st October – of the fiscal year 2023-24, with focus on ongoing development schemes.

No new scheme was proposed in the four month spending plan of 1st July to 31st October 2023 of FY 2023-24, the budget documents said.

Flanked by top government officials, the adviser said the budget had been presented for four months, from July 1 to Oct 31.

The budget comprises non-development expenditures of Rs350 billion and development spending of Rs112 billion.

Of the total outlay of the budget, Rs112.385billion has been earmarked for development portfolio for four month from 1st July to 31st October 2023, while the total authorized development expenditure has been proposed Rs92.122billion, including Rs43.333billion allocated under settled ADP, Rs8.667biilion for settled district ADP, Rs37.132billion for settled FPA and Rs2.991billion for Settled Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), revealed in the budget documents.

According to budget documents, 20.263billion has been allocated for the newly-merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rs8.667billion for NMDs ADP, Rs10.333billion under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) and Rs1.263billion for FPA.

The document further revealed that Rs350.041billion has been set aside for current expenditure from 1st July to 31th October 2023 while Rs309.498billion has been proposed for total current expenditure (settled) for four month (1st July to October 2023), revealed in the budget document.

According to budget documents, Rs40.543billion has been proposed for newly merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Of the total budgetary allocations, Rs 84.545 billion has been estimated for salaries of the provincial employees, Rs77.765 billion for salaries of the district employees, Rs 42 Billion for pension, Rs76.579billion for non-salary expenditure, Rs9.809 billion for district non-salary budget, Rs8.367 billion for the capital and Rs 10.433billion.

According to the four month development programme, a sum of Rs 107.95 billion has been allocated for education, while Rs59.543billion for tribal districts proposed in the budget.

Likewise, a sum of Rs 5.28 billion has been allocated for the law and justice department, Rs 43 Billion has been earmarked for pension, whereas Rs 74 Billion has been estimated for the health sector in the budget.

Under the four month development plan, a proportion of Rs3.77billion has been earmarked for forests department, Rs6.94billion for energy, Rs38.14billion for police department, Rs11.65billion for agriculture, Rs2.83billion for sports, Rs3.13billion for tourism, Rs14.63billion for finance department, Rs20.77billion for Planning and Development Department.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 20.72 allocated for C&W Department, Rs14.63 for Revenue Department, Rs 20 Billion for local bodies.

According to the budget documents, a 30 per cent increase was proposed in salaries (grade 17-22) while 35 percent increase in salaries (grade 1-16) were proposed in the budget, while a 17.5 percent increase was also proposed for increase in pension.

“Our expenditure remained limited to 57% of the budget,” Himayatullah Khan said, while the revenue was 63%.

The caretaker provincial government did not take any loan, even from the State Bank, despite the most difficult economic conditions, the adviser said, adding that the administration brought the overdraft to zero.

Last year’s deficit of Rs4 billion will remain, Khan said, adding the Constitution allows spending of four months.

The minimum wage of labourers has been increased from Rs26,000 to Rs32,000. The ration allowance for police has been raised to Rs1,000.

The finance adviser said the KP Police was going through tough times, adding the province produces 6% of the resources, and looks to the Center for the rest.

The travel allowance for provincial employees has been increased by 50%, the adviser said, adding KP was not receiving the funds meant for the merged districts.

No new vacancies will be created for the next financial year, he declared.

Despite challenges, he said, the government will not take any loan. “No new tax has been imposed in the budget while ban will continue on recruitment, purchase of new vehicles and renovation of government offices and residences, he stated.

