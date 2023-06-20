Khadija Shah seeks B-class facility in prison

LAHORE: Renowned fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist Khadija Shah, who is under custody in May 9 vandalism case, has filed an application for seeking B-class facility in prison.

In the letter written to the Punjab Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, Ms Shah has demanded the authorities concerned provide her B-class facility in jail.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has also requested for B-class facility in jail.

Earlier on Monday, the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore sent Khadija Shah on 14-day judicial remand in Askari a vandalism case. The court turned down the law officer’s request for further physical remand of the accused and sent her to jail.

Khadija, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case on May 09. Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.