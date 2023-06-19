Wanted terrorist, two accomplices killed in Darra Adam Khel IBO

Top BLF commander killed mysteriously; Key BLA commander held in DG Khan IBO

ISLAMABAD: The security forces said on Sunday that they in a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) killed the most wanted terrorist Zafar Khan alias Zafari and two of his group members in Darra Adam Khel, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In another incident, a top commander of Balochistan Liberation Front, Nawaz Ali Rind, was killed mysteriously in a gunfight in a neighbouring country, authorities said Sunday.

On the night of June 16th and 17th, the security forces – in a highly placed IBO – killed most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist commander Zafar Khan alias Zafari in Dara Adam Khel

The other two terrorists were identified as Hasan Khan, son of Muhammad Imran, a resident of Bazi Khel, and Anas alias Ali, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan.

Intelligence agencies and security forces hunt down terrorists by adopting unconventional operational procedures based on corroborated intelligence.

According to reports, Zafar was a resident of Malan village in Darra Adam Khel and had reached Peshawar from Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on May 22, 2023.

He was also a former member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) and was involved in 26 grenade attacks in Pakistan.

Zafari was involved in dozens of terrorist attacks against security forces, coal contractors, businessmen and influential people and so far had stolen more than Rs100 million in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

The slain terrorist Hasan Khan was an expert in sniping and grenade attacks and was part of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan from 2019 to 2021 and lost Nangar province of Afghanistan several times.

Terrorist Hasan Khan had joined Tariq Gidar group in 2022 whereas the killed terrorist Anas was an expert sniper and involved in terrorist attacks against security forces in North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts.

The local people were fully cooperating with the security agencies against the terrorists due to which these terrorists were not getting any hiding place.

Due to the rejection of the local population, the terrorists were forced to secretly bury their dead terrorists.

The coal miners, business community and common people of the area breathed a sigh of relief with the elimination of the wanted terrorists.

The security forces would continue their continuous efforts to make the country safe and free from terrorism with the cooperation of the people.

BLF’s top commander killed outside country

A top commander of Balochistan Liberation Front, Nawaz Ali Rind, was killed mysteriously in a gunfight in a neighbouring country, authorities said Sunday.

Nawaz Ali Rind belonged to Awaran area of Balochistan and was a leading activist of BLF. He was also involved in attacks on security forces.

Meanwhile, the arrest of another separatist commander Gulzar Imam Shammay has created rift among militant groups and also damaged the Baloch militant alliance BRAS.

The arrest of Gulzar Imam aka Shambay and successes of the intelligence agencies have also tensed the terrorist organizations and even they are killing their own commanders.

It is worth mentioning that a terrorist Commander of Jamaatul Ahrar, Sar Bakaf Mohmand, also met the same fate in the past.

The killing of terrorists in such a way reflects that they are even not finding safe refuge in the neighbouring country, which will also result in decline of terrorist activities in Balochistan.

BLA COMMANDER HELD IN DG KHAN

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have arrested an important commander of proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the spokesperson, the CTD apprehended a key BLA commander, identified as Rashid Bishmani, in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The BLA operative used to share malicious content on social media and was luring the youth to adopt disruptive activities of the defunct BLA.

The spokesperson said that after registering a case against Bishmani, the CTD started investigation. The sleuths are expecting important revelations and leads from the accused.