PTI berates Aleem Khan for his ‘absurd talks’ against Imran, his wife

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson blasted Aleem Khan for his filth-filled and absurd talks against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife, saying that the “Raillu Kattas’ and “Phatichars”, gathered maliciously on a one point agenda to target Imran Khan personally but they won’t succeed in their nefarious plan.

PTI’s spokesperson, reacting to Abdul Aleem Khan’s absurd and baseless talks with Salim Safi in Geo News’ program “Jirga”, strongly criticized him for his immoral and senseless talks regarding PTI Chairman and his wife in a private TV program.

He said that Aleem Khan leveled baseless and false accusations against PTI Chairman in a bid to cover up his crimes, however, he added that the absurd and nonsensical talks of PTI defector member were a clear testimony of his political defeat.

The PTI spokesperson stated that the person, who worked under the leadership of Imran Khan in the past, had now turned against him because the later did not provide unlawful relief to the former in his corruption-related case.

He said that Aleem demanded to provide him illegal relief in graft case but Imran Khan plainly refuted which greatly hurt him due to which he parted ways with PTI.

It was said that Aleem Khan established an illegal housing scheme by grabbing the lands of poor, badly affecting from 10,000 to 15,000 people.

The spokesperson stated that Aleem Khan committed fraud of Rs. 50 billion in the name of private housing scheme, adding that the ringleader of the mafia, who amassed billions of rupees from the poor, was now hell-bent on busy in character assassination of the respectable and honorable people through the power of ill-gotten money.

PTI Spokesperson said Aleem Khan’s talk about a religious and veiled woman was unfortunate and condemnable.

He stated that the King’s Party, which was created as a result of conscious selling, had completely flopped.

PTI spokesperson said that the government-paid channel was relentlessly engaged in anti-PTI propaganda in total disregard of professional, moral principles and journalistic ethics.

Under the minus Imran Khan formula, PTI Chairman was being targeted personally through ‘raillu kattas’ and ‘phatichars’, he added.

It was said that Aleem Khan was under great illusion that PTI could not run without him, but PTI’s popularity graph witnessed immense upsurge after his departure.

The spokesperson predicted that the political garbage gathered maliciously on the agenda of absurdity and shamelessness was facing its end today.

He said that the malicious propaganda campaign launched against PTI and its chairman through the turncoats would fail at every step.

PTI Spokesperson vowed that PTI was more popular among the people and was more prepare for the electoral field than before.