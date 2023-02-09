Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise ATATURK-XII 2023 concludes

ISLAMABAD: The two-week Pak-Turkiye joint military exercise “ATATURK-XII 2023” concluded at Tarbela on Thursday.

The military exercise was participated by troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group.

The joint exercise was aimed at sharing mutual experiences in counter terrorism domain, rehearsing and adopting best practices as well as enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

Drills and techniques regarding Compound & Cave Clearance, Sniper Training, Improvised Explosives Devices handling and Combat Medic training were special focus areas of the joint exercise.

This is 12th joint exercise of the Ataturk series is part of bilateral military cooperation between both friendly countries.

Director General Military Training Major General Asad Nawaz Khan witnessed the closing ceremony as chief guest.

Turkish military delegation was headed by Centre Commander for Counter Terrorism Training and Exercise Colonel Mustafa Kahraman, who also attended the closing ceremony.