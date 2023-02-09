Pirzada urges to withdraw bill of enhancing punishment for disrespecting religious personalities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (INP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has demanded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the bill of enhancing punishment for disrespecting Ummahatul Momineen, Ahle-Bait and Sahaba, unanimously passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to the prime minister, the federal minister was of the view that the bill was aimed to dominate the majority over minority, therefore should be withdrawn.

Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada demanded the prime minister that the amendments made in Section 298 of the Criminal Act 2021 on January 17, 2023 should be discarded.

He was of the view that protection of rights of all religious minorities and people belonging to different beliefs was prime responsibility of the government. The said will adversely affect the religious harmony and tolerance, he added.

The minister for human rights warned that the said bill can create peace problems in country.

It is worth mentioning here that on January 17, 2023, the National Assembly of Pakistan unanimously passed the bill to enhance the punishment for disrespecting Ummahatul Momineen, Ahle-Bait and Sahaba.

The bill piloted by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali stated that due to Capital Punishment in section 298c, the ratio of people involved in blasphemy of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is very low. The fact may be observed that disrespecting the Companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and other sacred personalities not only promotes terrorism and disruption in the country but also hurts people from all walks of life.

In section 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, the punishment against the person who disrespects the wives, family and Companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is imprisonment for a minimum of three years period along with a nominal penalty while this is a bailable crime.

Due to this simple punishment, the criminals, despite, the punishment, commit the same crime again. Hence, due to such simple punishment, the people try on their own to punish the criminal which increases the violence.

It is the responsibility of Parliament to review all factors by which terrorist activities promote and prosper within Pakistan by comprehending this matter with sensitivity and seriousness.

Moreover, some crimes mentioned in the list of crimes are very lesser in nature than disrespect of Ummahatul Momineen, Ahle-Bait, Khulfa-e-Rashideen and Sahaba-e-Kiram but their punishments are more than that mentioned in section 295-A of Pakistan Panel Code.

The Punishment under section 381 of PPC is imprisonment for ten years and a minor punishment has been provided for those who defame Ummahat-ul-Momineen, Ahle-Bait, Khulfa-e-Rashideen and Sahaba-e-Kiram as compared to that provided in section 298-A of PPC.