Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assault case

By Staff Report
Back lit image of the silhouette of a woman with her hands pressed against a glass window. The silhouette is distorted, and the arms elongated, giving an alien-like quality. The image is sinister and foreboding, with an element of horror. It is as if the 'woman' is trying to escape from behind the glass.

VEHARI: Lawyers thrashed Sheraz Ali, the prime accused of physical assault of a bus hostess after extension of his remand by a civil court here on Thursday.

As soon as he exited from the court after extension of his remand, the lawyers started beating him.

Besides arresting the prime accused guard (Sheraz), the Denawal Police also held driver Asif for helping the accused in the physical assault on the hostess a few days back at the General Bus Stand Vehari.

The police requested for 10 days more remand of the accused for arresting the head hostess, Aliya, of the bus company while the court granted only two days further remand.

The accused had reportedly teased the victim, who lodged a complaint in that regard to the head hostess. However, the latter again deputed the victim on duty with the same guard, who assaulted her in the bus.

The victim also appeared before the court and expressed her dissatisfaction over the police investigation.

