Imran sings praises of UK law enforcement after seatbelt faux pas lands Sunak in hot water

By Staff Report
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: New Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak leaves the Conservative Party Headquarters after having been announced as the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on October 24, 2022 in London, England. Rishi Sunak was appointed as Conservative leader and the UK's next Prime Minister after he was the only candidate to garner 100-plus votes from Conservative MPs in the contest for the top job. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak found himself in a bit of a bind after he was slapped with a fine for failing to wear a seatbelt while filming a social media video in the back of a moving car.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram during a trip to northwest England, quickly made the rounds on social media, with eagle-eyed viewers pointing out the seatbelt faux pas.

Sunak issued an apology for the “brief error of judgement” and local police confirmed that an offence had taken place. This isn’t the first time a prime minister has broken this law, as Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson also committed the same offence.

But it wasn’t just the British public who took notice of the incident, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan also weighed in.

Taking to Twitter, Khan praised the rule of law in Britain, stating that it “differentiates prosperous nations from poor ones.”

He went on to draw comparisons to the situation in Pakistan, where there is no concept of giving NROs to corrupt individuals, custodial torture over a tweet against powerful persons and land grabbers, and the “justice system protects the weak”.

