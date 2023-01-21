Fog disrupts transportation in Lahore, causing closure of key motorways

LAHORE: Dense fog closed several motorways in Lahore on Saturday, including the Multan Motorway from Faizabad to Jaranwala, the M-11 from Mehmood Booti to Shahdara Kala Khatai Interchange, the M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, and the M-5 from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain at 6 degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the air quality in Lahore remained poor, with the city ranking as the second most polluted city in the world with an Air Quality Level of 176. In different areas of Lahore, the AQ level was recorded as: Kot Lakhpat 254, Canal Bank 205, Johar Town 196, Shahdara 196, and US Consulate 191.

Rain with thunder and snowfall in mountains is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Punjab and North Balochistan on Saturday.

The weather will remain cold in other parts of the country. In the last 24 hours, Balochistan, South/Central Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Sindh received rain and snow in the mountains, while the weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Maximum rainfall was reported in Qalat at 14mm, Khasdar at 5mm, and Bar Khan and Zhob at 3mm and 2mm respectively. Snowfall was recorded in Malam Jabba at 10 inches, Dir (Upper) at 6 inches, and Balakot at 3 inches.

The minimum temperature recorded today was minus 10 degrees Celsius in Leh, minus 9 degrees Celsius in Gopus, and minus 8 degrees Celsius in Astur.