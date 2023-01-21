Supreme Court justices go behind bars for playdate with Adiala’s little inmates

ISLAMABAD: The justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan paid an official visit to the Adiala Jail, where they engaged in light activities with children living with their mothers in the prison.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, along with Justice Athar Minallah and other officials, distributed gifts among the children of female prisoners.

The inspector general of prisons was directed to address issues highlighted by the inmates, with a detailed presentation given on the prison population and available facilities, including vocational training, medical care, and psychological therapy.

The chief justice also inquired about training programs for jail staff to improve the overall atmosphere of the jail.

The visit included interactions with inmates and discussions on the provision of speedy legal aid, a fundamental right of the prison population, and the submission of challans in courts by police authorities in Punjab and other provinces.