Supreme Court justices go behind bars for playdate with Adiala’s little inmates

By Staff Report
Rawalpindi, PAKISTAN: A Pakistani child sits with her mother prisoner at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, 08 July 2006. Pakistan's President Pervez Musharraf amended 07 July a controversial law to allow women detained on charges of adultery and other minor crimes to be released on bail, state media reported. The amendment comes amid persistent demands from human rights and women's groups in Pakistan for the repeal of controversial clauses in the country's Hudood Laws introduced by late military dictator General Zia-ul Haq in 1979 to establish an Islamic system of justice in Pakistan. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan paid an official visit to the Adiala Jail, where they engaged in light activities with children living with their mothers in the prison.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, along with Justice Athar Minallah and other officials, distributed gifts among the children of female prisoners.

The inspector general of prisons was directed to address issues highlighted by the inmates, with a detailed presentation given on the prison population and available facilities, including vocational training, medical care, and psychological therapy.

The chief justice also inquired about training programs for jail staff to improve the overall atmosphere of the jail.

The visit included interactions with inmates and discussions on the provision of speedy legal aid, a fundamental right of the prison population, and the submission of challans in courts by police authorities in Punjab and other provinces.

