Pakistan’s economic, national security in danger, claims Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has once again called for early elections in Pakistan, warning that the country’s economic and national security is at risk.

In a series of tweets, Ahmed, a former interior minister, said elections are inevitable in the current political climate and questioned what the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants if they are “running away from the elections.”

He also suggested that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif should return to the country to clarify his political future.

Ahmed stated that politics in Pakistan are entering a crucial stage and that the period between January 15 and April 15 is “important” and expressed hope that the election schedule will be announced within 100 days.

He also predicted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved after the Punjab Assembly, and that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will quit the Sindh Assembly and get the resignation of their National Assembly lawmakers approved.

In addition, Ahmed warned that delay in elections would have negative consequences for the government’s political future and highlighted increasing inflation in the country and increased security measures, including fears of attacks on banks.