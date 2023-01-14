NATIONAL

Top PML-N leadership to meet next week

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz (L), daughter of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, speaks as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif (R) look on during a press conference in Lahore on July 6, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has scheduled an important meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) for next week, as the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly looms.

The meeting, which is expected to be chaired by party leader Nawaz Sharif, will focus on strategizing for the future and potentially electing new officials to the party’s executive committee.

The CEC will also reportedly finalise candidates for potential by-elections in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, as well as discuss plans for the next general elections.

Additionally, it was announced that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan next week, with a specific date expected to be announced in the coming days.

