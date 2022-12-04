NATIONAL

Six colliers choked to death after explosion in Harnai coalmine

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Six coal miners were killed in a gas explosion in Shahrag coal field area of Harnai district on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, at least six labourers were trapped in the coal mine that collapsed after an explosion in Harnai district. According to Levies officials, as soon as the incident was reported, rescue and district administration rushed to the spot to initiate a rescue operation.

Levies officials further said that the accident took place in the mine of contractor Haji Dilawar Khan in Shahrg Tarkh Tung, where coal was being extracted.

“All of them died after being trapped inside the mine for seven hours as the rescue operation started very late and the miners were without protective gear, so the chances of their survival were quite slim,” they said.

The miners have been identified as Sarfaraz, resident of Shangla; Ghaniur Rehman, resident of Dir; Bacha Khalid, resident of Swat; Rehmanullah, resident of Dir; Najeebullah, resident of Dir and Naseeb Gul, resident of Swat.

Earlier, the Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) team reached the site and started a rescue operation to take out the trapped colliers from the coalmine.

Commissioner Sibi Division Shahid Saleem directed the Levies and other officials to ensure their presence on the site and supervise the rescue operation personally.

The medical teams had also reached the site after the commissioner directed doctors to be present outside the coalmine to ensure timely medical treatment to the trapped miners in case of their safe rescue.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili took notice of the incident and directed the mines and mineral department to investigate the matter.

“Investigate the causes of the incident properly and submit a report in this regard to fix responsibility,” the chief minister ordered.

Dozens of ill-fated colliers are killed in explosions and mine collapse incidents across Balochistan each year due to lack of safety measures.

The incident came as a grim reminder of the Orakzai mine blast, that claimed the lives of nine labourers a few days ago.

 

Staff Report

