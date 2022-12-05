FO confirms veracity of reports about IS-KP Kabul embassy attack claim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office on Sunday confirmed the reports circulating on social media that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP) was behind the attack on Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul that was launched a couple of days ago.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that we have seen reports that Islamic State Khorasan Province (IS-KP) has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul.

She said we are verifying the veracity of these reports independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities.

The spokesperson said the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. She said we must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat the menace of terrorism.

Earlier in a press release, the FO said: “We have seen reports that IS-KP has accepted responsibility for the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Embassy compound on 2 December 2022.

“Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports. This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism.