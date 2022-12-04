Need to put aside differences to win award of success for IIUI: Dr Hathal

ISLAMABAD: President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi has said that we are heading towards the right direction, saying there is a dire need for putting aside the differences and grudges to win the award of success of this university.

He was presiding over a workshop titled: “Outcome-Based Education, Impactful Research and Rankings in the Perspective of IIU’s Strategic Plan 2022-2026” held here at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus of IIUI on Sunday.

The workshop also attended by the Vice Presidents, Deans DGs, HoDs, Director QAD, Director ORIC, Director BIC Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, lecturers and other relevant officials.

The activity after the introduction was divided into 4 sessions including: implementation of IIUI strategic plan 2022-26 and departmental/ faculty level organograms, status and way forward, brief presentation on the outcome based education and curriculum revision, address of the worthy president and recognition ceremony in the regard of the high achievers of university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi discussed the importance of the university tragic plan, its characteristics, long term based outcomes and dedicated efforts of the team working on the implementation process of the plan.

He said the IIUI management believes in transparency and efficacy of talented human resource. He congratulated the high achievers adding that the university shall keep encouraging the officials who contribute into the success and image building of the university. Dr. Hathal thanked Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for financial support of the university and add that the there is further encouraging news as IDB funded collaboration based developments are also going on.

Earlier, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Vice President Research and Enterprise in the session of the introduction of the activity discussed importance and initiatives of OBE and up skilled faculty. He also shed light on rankings and university performance, meaningful research, impactful collaborations and enterprise. He also discussed capacity building, innovation and collaborations in the light strategic plan He also updated about the performance of the grant projects that he mentioned have exceeded the number of 40 in previous 2 years.

Director BIC, Engr, Ahsan Mirza highlighted the importance of 6 priority targets set by university in the light of the strategic plan. He discussed role of SPIC , objectives of the organograms and implementation status of the strategic plan. Dr. Amir discussed the topics of curriculum revision and outcome based education.

In the last session high achievers who brought fame to university such as teachers of made their place among top 2% scientists of the standard university list, the faculty members who won projects and grants were awarded with the appreciation certificates by the President IIUI.