Four suspects picked up in minor’s rape, murder case

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four suspects in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a seven-year-old girl in Quaidabad area of the port city.

The body of missing girl was found in a plot of an under-construction building near Mengal School in Muslimabad Colony Landhi on Friday. Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur told media that the girl had gone missing on Thursday around 2pm.

In a late-night search operation, the police conducted raids in several areas of town and arrested four suspicious persons in connection with the rape case.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered at Quaidabad police station on behalf of the minor girl’s father.

In a statement, Sindh Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the body of Muniba, aged 6-7 years, was brought from the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station with extensive injuries all over the body, especially the head.

She said that the initial medical examination was highly suggestive of rape, whereas, the post-mortem findings were suggestive of asphyxia as the cause of death. Dr Syed added that samples were preserved for the toxicological screening of the minor.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir and SSP Investigation visited the crime scene along with the forensic team and investigation officials who collected evidence. Police officers said that geo-fencing was being conducted at the crime scene and its adjoining areas.

Police said that DNA tests will be conducted after arresting the suspects. Moreover, the investigation officials recorded the statement of the slain girl’s family.