ECP gears up preparations for next general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election commission of Pakistan has decided to accelerate preparations for the next general elections.

According to details, the election commission has asked the provincial government to submit lists of officers from grade 17 and above. The ECP sent letters to the chief secretaries of four provinces and sought a list of officers who have good credentials and deserves to be nominated as returning officers for the next general elections.

Furthermore, the chief should submit these lists to provincial election commissioners, the ECP added. After submission, the ECP will announce the list of returning officers, assistant returning officers, and district returning officers.

The election commission will write a letter to the chief justice after the ECP decides to announce the lists of returning officers.