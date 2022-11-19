NATIONAL

Next 10 days crucial as wrong decision can spread chaos: Sh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that one appointment has become heavy on everyone.

In a message issued on Twitter, former interior minister Rashid said that in the next 10 days, the fate of the nation and the country will be decided, the right decision will take the country in the right direction and the wrong decision can create chaos.

Sheikh Rashid further wrote in his tweet that the ruined economy can be more serious, every government is under the influence of sugar mill owners mafia. He also claimed that large number of sugar mills belong to politicians who are also in ministries, for which the people and farmers suffer.

While attacking the incumbent government, Rashid went on to say that the current government is here to end cases on it but “the cases will be restored”.

He said that inflation in the country has increased by 30 percent. People are unable to pay bills of electricity and gas. The current government is giving relief to itself while making problems for the people. “A government of 77 ministers of 7 months can neither go to the public nor solve problems,” he said.

 

 

Staff Report

