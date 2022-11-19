NATIONAL

Court puts off Sanaullah’s indictment in drug case till 26th

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A Special Court for Control of Narcotic Substances on Saturday delayed the indictment of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a drugs case after approving his plea for one-day exemption from personal appearance.

The Special Anti-Narcotics Court Lahore took up hearing of the drug recovery case against Federal Interior Minister Sanaullah and other accused. At the beginning of the hearing, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, the counsel for the minister submitted an application in the court for exemption from appearance on day.

In the application, it was argued that Sanaullah is suffering from heart disease due to which the doctors have advised him a complete bed rest. The counsel requested the court to accept his plea for one-day exemption.

The court, therefore, granted one exemption from personal appearance and summoned him at the next hearing to be held on November 26.

Staff Report

