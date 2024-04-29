NATIONAL

PM, IDB President agree to expedite completion work on different projects

By Staff Report

RIAYDH: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Dr Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser on Sunday agreed to early completion of different IDB-funded development projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked the IDB president for its $1 billion worth investment in different uplift projects in Pakistan during his previous tenure in office.

The president of IDB called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the special meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Minister for Finance and Revenues Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

During the meeting, progress on different projects in Pakistan was reviewed and both sides discussed ways to explore further avenues for cooperation.

The prime minister also lauded the IDP’s assistance in the rehabilitation of flood affected people and commended the personal cooperation and leadership role of Dr Al Jasser.

He observed that IDB’s beneficial partnership with Pakistan was not only providing job opportunities and assisting in reconstruction efforts but also supporting the government’s endeavours for achievement of objectives of sustainable progress.

The prime minister informed that for fast tracking the foreign investment, removing all concerns of foreign investors and provision of one window operation, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was fully functional.

The IDB president said that Pakistan was a founding and the most important member of the Bank.

He observed that the country was blessed with abundant natural and water resources and its huge manpower source could be fully utilized.

Dr Al Jasser also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

