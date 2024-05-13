IRSA increases water share of Punjab, Sindh for early Kharif 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has announced an increase in water shares for Punjab and Sindh provinces for the early Kharif season of 2024.

The decision was made on Monday during an emergent meeting held at the IRSA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Abdul Hameed Mengal, Chairman IRSA/ Member Balochistan.

During the meeting, it was decided that in response to the prevailing water situation and to address shortages, the water distribution parameters outlined in the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting held on April 2, 2024, would be revisited.

Under the revised allocations, Punjab’s share of water has been significantly increased from 9.266 Million Acre Feet (MAF) to 12.424 MAF for the Kharif season of 2024. This substantial increment represents a rise of 3.158 MAF, aimed at meeting the agricultural water needs of the province during the critical cropping season.

Similarly, Sindh Province will also benefit from an enhanced water allocation, with its share raised from 5.548 MAF to 8.292 MAF for Kharif 2024. This notable increase of 2.744 MAF underscores IRSA’s commitment to ensuring equitable water distribution among the provinces to support agricultural activities and mitigate water scarcity challenges.

Additionally, IRSA also decided that other water distribution parameters as decided in the IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting held on April 2, 2024, shall remain unchanged.

During the meeting, WAPDA authorities presented information indicating that the restriction of filling Tarbela Dam to the level of 1470 ft by July 20, 2024, could potentially be expedited to June 30, 2024, without disrupting existing works.

In light of WAPDA’s revised constraints and the prevailing water situation, IRSA also decided to maintain the water level at Tarbela Dam at 1470 ft by June 30, 2024, instead of the previously scheduled date of July 20, 2024. Additionally, WAPDA will endeavor to fill the dam up to 1475 ft in the next 10 days, if feasible, to accommodate any variations in river inflows.

It is pertinent to mention that the decision to augment water shares for Punjab and Sindh provinces reflects IRSA’s proactive approach to addressing water management issues and optimizing water resource utilization to meet the agricultural demands of the country’s key cropping regions.

The increased water allocations are expected to bolster agricultural productivity and contribute to food security, providing farmers in Punjab and Sindh with improved access to water resources crucial for crop cultivation during the Kharif season.

IRSA’s decision to allocate additional water shares underscores the authority’s efforts to effectively manage water resources and uphold the principles of equitable water distribution outlined in the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA) 1991.

Besides, the decisions made during the meeting aim to address the pressing water management challenges and ensure efficient utilization of available water resources in the country.