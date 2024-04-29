Torrential rains claim 21 lives in Balochistan, five in KP: PDMA

PDMA of respective provinces issue report on loss of lives and infrastructure

KP CM announces financial assistance for affected families

QUETTA/PESHAWAR: As many as 21 persons lost lives and 25 injured in various rain-related incidents in Balochistan while five people died and eight were injured in separate related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Balochistan Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released its report on human sufferings and infrastructure damage in recent month due to torrential rains and floods across the province.

As per PDMA report, 21 lives lost and 25 individuals injured in rain-related incidents in the current month across the province.

In the province, 251 houses completely razed, while 1910 others suffer partial damage due to relentless rain and ensuing floods.

Moreover, the flood has taken its toll on infrastructure, with four bridges and 14 roads have been rendered impassable.

The deceased included eight men, seven women, and six children along with 127 animals perished across three spells of rains in the province.

Compounding the agricultural woes as 62 acres of crops lie damaged in the wake of the rains and floods in Balochistan.

KP torrential rains leave five dead

The KP PDMA issued a report on the loss of lives and property due to rains in the province during the last two days, in which five people died and eight were injured.

According to the report, three men and two women died, while five children, two men and one woman, were injured.

A total of 14 houses were damaged, of which one was completely damaged and 13 were partially damaged.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents took place in different districts of Bajaur, Batagram, Mansehra, Buner, Dir Upper, and Lower.

All highways and link roads in the province have been opened for all types of traffic. Relief activities are ongoing in the rain-affected districts by PDMA and all related agencies.

Earlier today, the Met Office predicted more rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy showers in some areas.

According to the Met Office, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, and Swabi are expected to receive rainfall, while Abbotabad, Kohistan, Haripur, and other cities may also experience light to moderate rain.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Met Office warned.

The department has also alerted relevant authorities about the possibility of landsliding and flooding in nullahs (streams) due to heavy rainfall.

PDMA’s Emergency Operation Center is fully functional, so people should report any untoward incident to 1700.

CM KP announces financial assistance for affectees

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the death of five people in a rain-related incident here on Sunday.

In a message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. He also expressed best wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accidents.

The KP CM also announced financial assistance for the affected families and directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures in this regard. Timely relief should be ensured to the affected families, Gandapur directed.

He emphasized that best medical care should be provided to the injured while seeking a detail report about the loss of life and property across the province.