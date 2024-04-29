NATIONAL

Two terrorists gunned down in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan District on Sunday, the military media wing reported.

According to a press statement from ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation following intelligence about the presence of terrorists. During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, and resultantly two terrorists Faheem Nawaz alias Andapuri and Mohsin Nawaz were killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against Security Forces and innocent civilians including target killings and extortion, the ISPR said.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR added.

