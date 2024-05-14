SCCI chief demands fixation of electricity, gas tariff for KP on pattern of AJ&K

PESHAWAR: A day after announcement of huge subsidy on electricity rates and flour for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, business community demanded of the central government to fix electricity and gas rates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on pattern of AJ&K for the next 20 year to put the province on path of sustainable economic growth, and bring prosperity and progress.

Businessmen sought fixation of electricity rates by following the formula of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reduction in income tax, sale tax with 50 percent concession.

The business community wanted all this matter to be passed from the lower and upper house of the parliament and provide legal and constitutional protection to the K-P so there will be industrialization and create further business and jobs opportunities for many people.

We only want to get only due rights of K-P as guaranteed in the constitution of the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing electricity and gas in surplus quantity and at low-cost against its demand but the province is buying the same electricity at exorbitant rates, which is highly unfair and unjustifiable, resultantly bringing the industry and business into standstill situation, said Fuad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Similarly, he said total gas production of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 615 MMCFDs against its demand of 200MMCFDs and rest of 415 MMCFDs were been given to the national grid if the 200MMCFDs were fully supplied with proper gas pressure to KP so the gas issues would be resolved.

He added that the rate of 200 MMCFDs to KP were also charged equal to other provinces, which is totally unjustifiable and unfair.

Fuad Ishaq said article 158 of the constitution of the country has guaranteed the first right of natural gas and other resources of the province where well-head is located.

He, however, lamented that despite being a net exporter and surplus gas producer, KP has been put into the RLNG basket and rates charged to KP consumers is equal to major provinces, which is totally unfair and unacceptable.

The SCCI chief said electricity rates were also charged equal to major provinces, contrary to the central government giving royalty at rate of Rs1.5 per unit only.

According to reports, he said KP outstanding power dues/arrears had escalated to Rs1.5trillion if this hefty amount would timely be released that will change the destiny of the province and bring economic prosperity and development.

In the prevailing situation, Mr Ishaq said industrial growth is negative and many production units were near to closure and others are on the brink of closure which may trigger further unemployment in the province.

Fuad Ishaq demanded the review of IPPs agreements to take Pakistan out of this mess and resolve the circular debt issue once for all.

He also demanded provision of concessional loans on single digit. He added all low markup rates concessional loans are laying, is not ideally utilizing, therefore, all loans should be converted to single digit markup rate.

He reiterated his firm resolve to take up KP’s electricity and gas issues with the centre.