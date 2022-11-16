Four terrorists killed in joint DI Khan operation

DI KHAN/KARACHI: The district police in joint operation with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces killed four terrorists who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in the area.

According to a police spokesman, the successful operation was conducted at Maddi area of Kulachi Tehsil after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

After verifying reports, the law enforcement personnel conducted a raid and as they besieged the area, the terrorists opened fire, causing the raiding team to retaliate. During the shootout, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) also exploded. As a result, four terrorists were killed.

The police and security forces also destroyed several hideouts of terrorists during the operation.

He said that the terrorists killed were involved in attacks on the police force besides other terror and subversive activities.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) recovered explosive materials, weapons including five SMG, seven hand-grenades, magazines, mobile phones, motorcycle besides goods of daily use and edible items.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

CTD nabs terrorist of proscribed outfit

Meanwhile, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi with the help of a federal intelligence agency on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist affiliated with a proscribed nationalist outfit from Korangi area and recovered arms from his possession.

According to spokesman for CTD, the accused identified as Rustam Ali Shar was arrested from Mehran Town, who was a mastermind of banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA). A 30 bore pistol along with live five rounds were also recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, he revealed that he was in touch with the SRA chief Zulfiqar Khaskeli who was in Germany. They used to contact each other on different mobile apps. Zulfiqar used to give him instructions and targets.

Meanwhile, an official of CTD, who was injured in an exchange of firing with terrorists succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

According to an officer of CTD, Head Constable Arshad Jadoon succumbed to his injuries, adding that the cop got injured in an encounter on October 1st and since then he was on ventilator.