Govt to adopt constitutional procedure for polls: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the coalition government would adopt constitutional procedure for holding the next general elections.

The general elections would be conducted next year, he said while talking to a private television channel. He said the prime minister has the authority to announce timeframe for early elections.

The minister said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and the next general elections would be held in 2023.

He said the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had damaged the economic sector during its government tenure. He said the incumbent government was taking tough decisions to improve the national economy and business sector, adding all out efforts were being made to provide relief to common man.