Govt likely to register 0.7m illegal Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started consideration for granting Afghan citizens cards to over 700,000 illegal Afghan nationals in the country.

The government would discuss the matter with relevant stakeholders before reaching a decision. According to details, the federal government is considering registration of illegal Afghan residents. The Afghan residents could also get facilities like opening a bank account, medical, and educational facilities.

Earlier, a total of 800,000 Afghan refugees were given Afghan Citizen cards. It is to be noted that on Friday, Rangers arrested 122 Afghan citizens, who were residing illegally in Karachi.

Sindh Rangers and police in a joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan nationals who had illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

The arrested included 89 men, 20 children and 14 women, the Rangers spokesperson said. During the biometric verification, their Pakistani identity could not be proven, after which they were handed over to the Balochistan government for deportation to Afghanistan.