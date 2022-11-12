NATIONAL

Govt likely to register 0.7m illegal Afghan nationals

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started consideration for granting Afghan citizens cards to over 700,000 illegal Afghan nationals in the country.

The government would discuss the matter with relevant stakeholders before reaching a decision. According to details, the federal government is considering registration of illegal Afghan residents. The Afghan residents could also get facilities like opening a bank account, medical, and educational facilities.

Earlier, a total of 800,000 Afghan refugees were given Afghan Citizen cards. It is to be noted that on Friday, Rangers arrested 122 Afghan citizens, who were residing illegally in Karachi.

Sindh Rangers and police in a joint action rounded up 122 illegal immigrants, who were attempting to enter Sindh from Balochistan.

According to Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the personnel of the paramilitary forces and police searched the passenger bus in a routine practice wherein they encountered 122 suspects who, Rangers and police claimed, were Afghan nationals who had illegally penetrated into Pakistan.

The arrested included 89 men, 20 children and 14 women, the Rangers spokesperson said. During the biometric verification, their Pakistani identity could not be proven, after which they were handed over to the Balochistan government for deportation to Afghanistan.

 

Previous articlePresident Alvi 'mediating' talks to bring political temperature down
Staff Report

NATIONAL

President Alvi ‘mediating’ talks to bring political temperature down

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that as supreme commander of the armed forces, he was playing his role to bring down the...
NATIONAL

DC Loralai among two killed in Quetta attacks

QUETTA: Two including Deputy Commissioner Loralai were killed and another injured in separate incidents of road mishaps and firing here on Saturday. Rescue sources said...
NATIONAL

57 killed in street crime incidents in Karachi in Oct alone: CPLC

KARACHI: The port city of Karachi, which the financial hub of the country, is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime...
NATIONAL

Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Pakistan visit postponed

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman's much-anticipated visit to Pakistan has been postponed, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday. According to...
NATIONAL

Imran compromised national interests for personal political gains: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan compromised national interests for personal political gains. In a...
NATIONAL

Nawaz Sharif not only my elder brother but also like pillar of strength: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that former premier Nawaz Sharif was not only his elder brother but also had been a...
NATIONAL

Chinese premier calls for strengthening China-ASEAN ties

Imran compromised national interests for personal political gains: Marriyum

Nawaz Sharif not only my elder brother but also like pillar of strength: PM

