Govt to complete its tenure, election to be held on time: Aftab Sherpao

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and senior leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao has said that the coalition government will complete its constitutional tenure and general election will be held on time.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Tangi district Charsadda on Saturday. On the occasion Member of Tehsil Council Mussarat Bibi w/o Jamil Khan Bacha, Alamzeb Khan, Kach Kaka, Mehraj Khan and other PTI activists announced to join QWP.

Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) through long march was paving way for anarchy and lawlessness in the country. The government can’t be changed through long march and one should have to adopt constitutional way for the purpose, he clarified.

He said that Chairman PTI Imran Khan wants to make the appointment of new army chief controversial. He demanded the government to introduce its line of action to combat the propaganda of Imran Khan.

The QWP chief said that the country was not in position to partake in anarchy and politics of protests as the masses were already suffering due to inflation and unemployment.

He said that former PTI government devastated the economy of country and we are currently bearing what it had sown in four years. He said that without political stability, economic stability in the country was not possible.

Commenting over the defeat of PDM candidate in recent by-election, Aftab Sherpao said that it was due to failure of government to overcome inflation. Distress in masses was increasing and government needs to take steps to provide relief to masses, he suggested.

He strongly condemning the blocking of roads and said that first time in history a government was closing passage ways. He said that PTI-led KP government has not raised voice for rights of province and KP despite self-sufficient in gas and power production, people of province were facing loadshedding.

Staff Report

