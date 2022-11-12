NATIONAL

Pakistan, Hungary enter bilateral defence cooperation agreement

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence of Hungary and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have signed a bilateral agreement on Defence cooperation that would provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of both the countries.

The agreement has been signed during the visit of Secretary Defence Lt-Gen (r) Hamooduz Zaman on the invitation of State Secretary for Defence Policy and Defence Development ,Ministry of Defence, Hungary, Dr Gaspar Maroth. On the occasion, Lt-Gen (r) Hamooduz Zaman was flanked by Additional Secretary Ministry of Defence Rear Admiral Faisal Amin who had visited Budapest from November 10-11, said a press release issued on Saturday.

In a ceremony arranged at Hungarian Ministry of Defence, the State Secretary and Secretary Defence signed the “agreement between the Ministry of Defence of Hungary and the Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Defence cooperation”.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration.

The deadly flood situation in Pakistan also came under discussion. The Secretary Defence Pakistan thanked the Hungarian State Secretary for arranging the bilateral meeting.

At the end, it was mutually agreed to conduct such visits for promotion of defence ties between both countries.

Staff Report

