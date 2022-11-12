Punjab Cabinet Committee for resolving traffic problems during Long March

LAHORE: Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (SCCLO) has directed to ensure flow of traffic during the ongoing long march of PTI and save public of traffic problems.

Punjab Minister for Environment Protection and Cooperatives Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of SCCLO held at Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal and other concerned officers.

The Cabinet Committee issued necessary instructions after a detailed review of the security for the long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). The concerned commissioners, RPOs and deputy commissioners briefed the meeting.

The SCCLO directed that all petrol pumps located in the rout of long march should be shut down as a security measure.

Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that special attention should be paid to traffic arrangements on arrival of long march in big cities.

“Traffic plan should be prepared in advance and implemented accordingly,” the chair directed. He expressed concern over the participation of people from the rear of the long march at some places without checking and directed that no one should allow entering the main convoy without checking.

The meeting decided that necessary arrangements in all major hospitals of Rawalpindi be ready before the long march’s arrival.

Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Khan Sumbal directed that the security SOPs decided for the long march should be followed in letter and spirit. “Deployment of police personnel should be balanced, there is no room for any laxity,” he warned.