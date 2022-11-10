Sindh govt plans to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project

KARACHI: Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the provincial government was planning to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT project

in Karachi. The meeting was attended by World Bank delegation and officials

from the transport ministry.

The minister said that the Sindh government was planning Karachi-Sukkur

bullet train project and for that they need cooperation from World Bank.

Sindh government is working tirelessly to improve transport system in

Karachi, he told meeting.

The minister further said that the government was planning Karachi-Hyderabad

bullet train project in first phase with the collaboration of World Bank.

He also invited WB to bring 300 electric buses for Karachi under People Bus

Service project.