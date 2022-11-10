NATIONAL

Sindh govt plans to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that the provincial government was planning to launch Karachi-Sukkur bullet train project.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the Yellow Line BRT project
in Karachi. The meeting was attended by World Bank delegation and officials
from the transport ministry.

The minister said that the Sindh government was planning Karachi-Sukkur
bullet train project and for that they need cooperation from World Bank.

Sindh government is working tirelessly to improve transport system in
Karachi, he told meeting.

The minister further said that the government was planning Karachi-Hyderabad
bullet train project in first phase with the collaboration of World Bank.

He also invited WB to bring 300 electric buses for Karachi under People Bus
Service project.

