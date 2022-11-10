NATIONAL

Imran Khan’s security beefed up amid threat alert

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan arrives to appear at an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, on September 01, 2022. A large number of people and journalists were present at the court when Khan arrived amid tight security measures taken by the Islamabad police. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Punjab government amid a threat alert has beefed up the security of former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park Lahore.

As per details, the special branch of Punjab police has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of another possible assassination attempt.

Additional special branch and male and female police personnel have been deployed in huge numbers outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park Lahore.

Any unidentified person or vehicle is not strictly prohibited to go inside Khan’s residence.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently at his residence in Zaman park Lahore along with his sons Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

Moreover, only those party leaders will be allowed entry to Imran Khan’s residence who are named on the list provided to the police.

Previous articleEpaper_22-11-10 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh govt all set to start work on Karachi’s Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali on Thursday presided over a meeting to review arrangements regarding the construction work on Karachi's Yellow Line...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rejects petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed petitions seeking disqualification of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry. IHC Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI ends sit-in protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, Swan Camp

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Thursday ended the set-ins after three-day protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, and Swan Camp on Jhelum...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP hears contempt case against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The election commission on Thursday heard contempt case against Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry. A four-member panel of the Election Commission...
Read more
NATIONAL

Routine affairs of people badly affected due to PTI protest: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday said that routine affairs of citizens had been badly affected by the PTI workers who...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS pays farewell visits to Sialkot, Mangla garrisons

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI ends sit-in protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, Swan Camp

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here on Thursday ended the set-ins after three-day protests on Murree Road, Pirwadhai Mor, and Swan Camp on Jhelum...

ECP hears contempt case against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders

Tensions rise as Iran develops hypersonic ballistic missile

Routine affairs of people badly affected due to PTI protest: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.