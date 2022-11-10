Missing Baloch students: Govt of Balochistan establishing facilitation desk in each divisional HQ

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Balochistan, under the direction of the Commission, constituted in the light of the IHC order to inquire and investigate the resentments of students belonging to the province of Balochistan, has duly notified the Establishment of missing person cell/facilitation desk in each Divisional Headquarters.

Each cell/facilitation desk will be run by respective Commissioner to obtain

public feedback, registered complaints and collect/transmit requisite data

to central cell in Ministry of Interior.

The TORs of the missing persons’ cell/facilitation desk are as under:

i. Obtain public feedback.

ii. Receive complaints on the specified applications.

iii. Transmit applications to the central cell in the Ministry of Interior

and Home Department as well.

iv. Give wide publicity through electronic and print media for the awareness

of the general public.