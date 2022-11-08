NATIONAL

Swat flood affectees thank Malala for extending help

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: Flood affectees have expressed their gratitude to Malala Yousafzai for extending generous help after floods hit them worst and washed away their properties and agricultural lands.

The aid contained food and nonfood items along with hygiene bags which were gifted to Malala Yousafzai by the secretary general of Muslim World League (MWL) Saudi Arabia, Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, for the flood affectees of Swat. The relief package was distributed by the Islampur Cottage Industries Association Swat to 5,500 flood affected families of Swat, Shangla, and Kohistan Districts here on Tuesday.

“On August 26, devastating flood-hit our village and washed away hundreds of houses and agricultural land, leaving us at the mercy of Allah. Luckily, we sensed the threat in time and vacated our houses, so we saved our lives, but the floods deprived us of everything,” said Irshad Khan, a flood victim of Gabral area of Kalam Valley.

He said he was affected by the floods for the second time, as the 2010 floods also washed away his house and inflicted heavy financial losses. The flood affectees said that philanthropist organizations immediately reached them after the devastating floods hit the area.

“We are grateful to Malala Yousafzai, who reached us during a very hard time. The in-time aid is a blessing for us as we were short of food items,” said Mumtaz, a flood-affected person in the Kedam area of Bahrain Tehsil.

“The aid was given as a gift to Malala Yousafzai by the Muslim World League, which we distributed among the flood affectees of five Tehsils of Swat District and one each of Shangla and Kohistan Districts.

We prioritized widows, orphans, and transgender people in the distribution list,” said Hazir Gul, the executive director of Islampur Cottage Industries Association Swat.

He thanked the donor agencies for extending help to the flood affectees. “We are thankful to the District administration for assisting in the distribution of the relief packages.

