NATIONAL

NEPRA approves another hike in power tariff by Rs0.51 per unit

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday approved another hike in electricity tariff by Rs0.51 per unit on account of uniform tariff across the country.

The federal government had asked the Nepra to notify 51 paisa per unit additional charge from all KE’s consumers with effect from November to January 2023.

“Such adjustment shall be applicable on the consumption of September, October and November of 2022 to be recovered from consumers in November, December and January 2023”, the Power Division earlier told Nepra.

“Total per unit quarterly adjustment has been assessed Rs. 3.55, while Rs0.51 per unit passed on consumers, while Rs 3.04 subsidy will be paid from the state exchequer,” Nepra stated.

The government providing Rs 291 billion annual subsidy to Karachi consumers, the power regulator said. Under the National Electricity Policy 2021, the government may maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for K-Electric and state-owned power distribution companies.

