Rangers deployed at Governor House in Lahore

LAHORE: Rangers deployed Tuesday at Punjab Governor House in Lahore in the wake of daily protests and storming of the building by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers.

The Rangers took their responsibilities at the Governor House. The Governor House administration wrote a letter to the Punjab government and DG Rangers requesting them to provide more police force for the security of Punjab governor, his family and staff residing in the house in the aftermath of storming of the building by the PTI workers who are holding protests against the gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

An angry mob on Friday held a protest outside the Governor House. They tried to crash the front gate on the mall, burnt tyres, attempted to climb the gate and vandalised the CCTV cameras.

Yesterday, the PTI workers again staged a protest outside the Governor House. They were demanding registration of an FIR of the Wazirabad shooting incident as per Imran Khan’s wishes.