Moonis challenges NAB inquiry in LHC

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi on Thursday challenged a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into assets of a family-owned company in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqer Najafi and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural will hear Elahi’s plea on Thursday. Amjad Pervez will appear before the court on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the October 20 notice of the agency null and void. The court has also been requested to order NAB to halt any kind of illegal activity. As per the petition, the chairman and DG of NAB and others have been made respondents.

The petitioner said: “NAB initiated an inquiry against Elahi’s family in 2000 due to political grudges.” “Even after 20 years of investigation, NAB could not find any evidence against any member of his family,” he added.

The petitioner adopted that NAB closed the investigation following a challenge before the Lahore High Court. FIA has registered a case against him and others by alleging assets of Hayat Khan Private Limited, as stated by the petitioner.

The petitioner also stated that NAB has already investigated these assets and there is no point to summon Elahi for this case. As per details, NAB has issued a call-up notice to Company Secretary and launched a re-inquiry against the assets of the Elahi family’s company.

The court ordered to suspend the notices issued by NAB, pleaded the petitioner. The court should also order NAB to refrain from taking any adverse action against them, the petitioner further pleaded.

Staff Report

