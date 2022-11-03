Sports

Williamson wants to hit top gear with T20 World Cup semi-final in sight

By AFP
MOUNT MAUNGANUI, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 20: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson walks to the nets during a nets session at the Bay Oval on November 20, 2019 in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

PERTH: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Thursday he was staying patient and working to hit top gear as the Black Caps look to clinch a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final berth against Ireland.

New Zealand are in pole position on the net run rate in Group 1 but level on points with England and Australia with one game remaining, meaning victory against Ireland in Adelaide should guarantee a semi-final spot.

Williamson is one of the world’s leading batsmen in Test cricket, but has often struggled with the demands of the shorter format where he bats at the key number three position.

He has struggled to convert starts into bigger scores or to accelerate, with his strike rate at a modest 122.51 runs per 100 balls.

He was at the crease for almost 13 overs, taking 40 balls and 57 minutes to make 40 on Tuesday as New Zealand failed to chase down 180 to beat England.

“You’re always wanting to get better, and cricket is a pretty fickle game by its nature,” Williamson told reporters.

“You sort of do go through different periods where there’s better rhythm and then other times where you’re working harder and you’re trying to make sure that you’re making a valuable contribution.

“So that’s the focus… and staying a little bit patient with it, as well. The game forever challenges us.”

Williamson’s 23 in 23 balls in his team’s opening win against hosts Australia contrasted with teammate Devon Conway’s 92 off 58 balls as New Zealand smacked 200 in their 20 overs.

‘Exceptional’ Phillips

He scratched around for eight off 13 balls in the previous match against Sri Lanka.

“With the bat, there’s a number of, I guess, phases or gears to go through,” he said. “I definitely want to keep touching on those third and fourth gears where you are exploring some different areas of the ground.”

Other New Zealand batsmen have stepped up, with Glenn Phillips hitting 104 off 64 balls against Sri Lanka in Sydney to rescue the team from 15-3 and a 36-ball 62 against England in Brisbane.

“He’s been absolutely on fire in all facets of the game,” Williamson said of Phillips.

“That hundred that he got in Sydney on a difficult surface was exceptional, one of the best T20 knocks that I’ve seen, and he’s a real power dynamic player, and we see that in the field, as well.”

Ireland’s semi-final hopes are all but over but they would love to put in one final giant-killing act having already beaten the West Indies and England in the tournament.

Ireland pace bowler Josh Little said they were looking for nothing less than a win against New Zealand.

“I think if you just look at the tournament so far, you’ve seen upsets nearly every day or every second day, if you can even call them upsets anymore,” he said.

“Everyone is pretty competitive. It’s a World Cup. Anything can happen. Yeah, we’re going out there fully confident and hoping to get a win tomorrow.”

Previous articleAlvi okays regularisation of additional LHC judges
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Kohli accused of ‘fake fielding’ during tense Bangladesh victory

PERTH: Not for the first time in this tournament, Virat Kohli’s class was on display as the Indian supremo hit another unbeaten half-century to...
Read more
Sports

Nadal stunned by Paul at Paris Masters as Alcaraz cruises

PARIS: Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Paris Masters in the second round on Wednesday after losing in three sets to American Tommy Paul,...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan aim to win 2nd successive ICC Women’s Championship series at home

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan are hoping to carry forward the winning momentum gained in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup as they take on...
Read more
Sports

Suryakumar grabs top position for batters in ICC T20I Player Rankings

ISLAMABAD: India’s Suryakumar Yadav has grabbed the top position for batters in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after smashing two half-centuries...
Read more
Sports

Swiatek cruises to win over Kasatkina

Fort Worth, United States: World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight sets victory over Russia's eighth-ranked...
Read more
Sports

South Africa target fragile Pakistan confidence at T20 World Cup

MELBOURNE: South Africa's David Miller warned Wednesday they will look to "exploit" Pakistan's fragile confidence as they strive to seal a Twenty20 World Cup...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Suspected militant planning to target foreigner arrested

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) of Sindh police on Thursday arrested from Karachi an alleged terrorist who was planning to target a Chinese doctor...

PTI denied permission to hold sit-in at Islamabad’s H-9 park

Climate-driven floods fuel calls for wealthy nations to pay

IHC seeks assurance from PTI on maintaining peace during rally

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.